Dont’a Hightower out Sunday at Miami

Getty Images

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower is not going to Miami for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

The Patriots announced today that Hightower has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Hightower has played 67 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps, as well as 12 percent of their special teams snaps, this season.

To win the AFC East, the Patriots need to beat the Dolphins and have the Bills lose to the Jets. Otherwise, the Patriots will be a wild card team.

The Patriots are six-point favorites at Miami.