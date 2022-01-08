Drew Lock scrambles for second touchdown, Broncos lead 14-7

Getty Images

Denver’s offense opened Saturday’s contest against Kansas City with what should have been a pair of three-and-outs.

But after the Chiefs’ roughing the punter penalty kept the Broncos on the field, the unit has not been stopped.

Quarterback Drew Lock rushed for his second touchdown in the second quarter to give Denver a 14-7 lead.

Lock scrambled 23 yards to pay dirt on the play, which capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive. Lock’s second TD came on third-and-7 when it looked like the Chiefs might be able to hold the Broncos to a field goal.

Lock hasn’t started well as a passer, going 2-of-7 for 17 yards. But he now has two carries for 28 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Running back Melvin Gordon has started the game with 50 yards on five carries.