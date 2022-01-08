Jadeveon Clowney fined for tossing Chase Claypool’s shoe

Getty Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski criticized defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for “hurting the team” when he was penalized for taking Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool‘s shoe off and throwing it at the end of a play in last Monday night’s game.

The unsportsmanlike conduct foul gave the Steelers 15 yards after the Browns had stopped them on a third down and the Steelers went on to score a touchdown after picking up that first down. Clowney heard from the league about the play after hearing from Stefanski.

The NFL fined Clowney $12,875 for the shoe toss.

Clowney also had six tackles and two sacks in the 26-14 Steelers win, but the most memorable play of the night was the negative one.