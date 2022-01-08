Joe Haden, Kendrick Green come off COVID reserve; James Washington goes on

Getty Images

The Steelers got wide receiver Diontae Johnson off the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday and they activated a couple other players on Saturday.

Cornerback Joe Haden and center Kendrick Green are back on the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s regular season finale against the Ravens. Both players were placed on the list earlier this week.

While Johnson, Haden, and Green will be eligible to play on Sunday, the team is set to be without wide receiver James Washington. Washington was added to the reserve list at the same time that Haden and Green came off of it.

The Steelers also promoted offensive lineman Rashaad Coward from the practice squad for Sunday’s game and released defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs.