Kliff Kingsbury: J.J. Watt’s work ethic in rehab has been “awe-inspiring”

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt has been activated to return from injured reserve, and although that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to play in a game, he’s already getting credit for how far he’s come.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Watt has done an incredible job rehabbing from tearing his bicep, labrum, and rotator cuff in October.

“He’s done all he can do in the training room and weight room. So we’ll get him back out there, work him through some things,” Kingsbury said, via ESPN. “But he’s attacked that rehab just like you’d assume he would. Nobody’s seen anybody go at it quite like he has over the past couple months. It’s been awe inspiring to watch him every day and it’s always good to have him back on the field.”

Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim had similar comments.

“To have that kind of injury setback, really disappointing for all of us, but not once did J.J. show signs of feeling sorry for himself,” Keim said on 98.7 Arizona Sports. “In fact, now, I look at how fast he has healed, how hard he has worked, and the time I’ve been doing this, you look at your roster and there is 52 players and then there is J.J. Watt. He is different. And he is different in every way.”

If Watt can play, and play at 100 percent, in the postseason, that would go a long way toward getting the Cardinals to the Super Bowl.