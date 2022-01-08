Matt Ryan fined $10,300 for taunting

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was the unlikely recipient of a taunting penalty last Sunday and he heard from the league about it during the week as well.

Ryan was flagged for saying something to Bills safety Jordan Poyer after what was ruled a rushing touchdown on the field. The NFL fined Ryan $10,300 for the infraction, which Ryan said he didn’t think was that bad when he spoke to reporters after the game.

The penalty wound up being costlier than it initially appeared, however.

A review showed that Ryan was down short of the end zone and the penalty then pushed back the ensuing Atlanta offensive tries rather than the extra point attempt or the kickoff. Atlanta did not come away with any points.