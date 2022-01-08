Titans did not activate Derrick Henry for Week 18

Getty Images

Derrick Henry‘s return will have to come in the postseason.

The Titans did not activate their star running back off of injured reserve on Saturday. That means Henry is ineligible to play in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Texans.

Henry was designated to return from IR earlier this week. He suffered a foot injury against the Colts in late October and has been out ever since. He’s still sixth in the league with 937 yards rushing.

On Friday, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel said Henry looked good at practice throughout the week.

The Titans will clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed if they beat the Texans on Sunday. If that expected result happens, Henry would have an extra week to re-acclimate, as Tennessee wouldn’t play until Jan. 22 or Jan. 23.

Tennessee did sign defensive lineman Kevin Strong to the active roster and released running back Jeremy McNichols. The club also elevated defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand and running back Jordan Wilkins from the practice squad.