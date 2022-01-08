Vic Fangio: I understand second-guessing the field goal, but on fourth-and-9 chances aren’t great

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 8, 2022, 8:39 PM EST
Broncos vs Chiefs
Getty Images

Broncos coach Vic Fangio may have kicked away his last chance to save his job when he kicked a field goal late in the fourth quarter of today’s 28-24 loss to the Chiefs. But after the game, Fangio stood by it.

Fangio said the offense picking up a fourth-and-9 conversion was unlikely, and he’d rather try to get three points, get a stop on defense, and then potentially win the game with a touchdown on the next possession.

“It was fourth-and-9 and your odds are very low, through analytics and all that,” Fangio said. “There was enough time left that gave us a chance to get a stop, and even if we gave up a field goal, we’d have a chance. If we go for it and don’t get it and they get that same field goal, then we’re down two scores with not enough time. So I understand the second-guessing there, but fourth-and-9, your chances are not great.”

Unfortunately for Fangio, his defense never stopped Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense, and Kansas City ran out the clock after the field goal. Fangio may have viewed the field goal as the safe decision, but it also may have been his last decision as the Broncos’ head coach.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Vic Fangio: I understand second-guessing the field goal, but on fourth-and-9 chances aren’t great

  1. Vic is known for poor clock management, never ending turnovers and loss of home field advantage. The Fangio trifecta.

  2. I think Vic gets another year. He hasn’t had a good QB since he’s been there. Go out and get Rodgers or Wilson and see what happens.

  4. Fangio must have a painted portrait of Chuck Knox in his office. Fangio is painfully predictable. Every opponent knows he will kick field goals and play it safe. You always know what his next move is.

  8. The Fangio Face…. It never changes win lose or draw…

    Always looks like he’s got to fart

  9. This is an example of how things have evolved over time. I think you go back to 90s-00s this would be a relatively routine conservative call most coaches make. The daring on this type of call is a recent development strategy even if it has been commonplace. Not sure it was the right call especially with KC as the opponent. But the decision from an older coach I must confess I’m not surprised in the least

  10. He didn’t trust his offense to pick up 9 yards, but he trusted his offense to get a TD on the next drive..

    I hope Denver keeps this guy.

  11. Lets face it, wasn’t Fangio’s fault the running back fumbled in the red zone…. That WAS the game…. If they went for it and scored a td it would’ve been tied with plenty of time for KC to score anyway.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.