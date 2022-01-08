Vic Fangio: I understand second-guessing the field goal, but on fourth-and-9 chances aren’t great

Getty Images

Broncos coach Vic Fangio may have kicked away his last chance to save his job when he kicked a field goal late in the fourth quarter of today’s 28-24 loss to the Chiefs. But after the game, Fangio stood by it.

Fangio said the offense picking up a fourth-and-9 conversion was unlikely, and he’d rather try to get three points, get a stop on defense, and then potentially win the game with a touchdown on the next possession.

“It was fourth-and-9 and your odds are very low, through analytics and all that,” Fangio said. “There was enough time left that gave us a chance to get a stop, and even if we gave up a field goal, we’d have a chance. If we go for it and don’t get it and they get that same field goal, then we’re down two scores with not enough time. So I understand the second-guessing there, but fourth-and-9, your chances are not great.”

Unfortunately for Fangio, his defense never stopped Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense, and Kansas City ran out the clock after the field goal. Fangio may have viewed the field goal as the safe decision, but it also may have been his last decision as the Broncos’ head coach.