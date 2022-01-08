Vic Fangio is uncertain whether he will return next season

Getty Images

Vic Fangio has one year remaining on his contract and owns a 19-30 record with no postseason trips in three seasons. He may be back for a fourth season . . . or he may be looking for a job elsewhere.

Fangio, 63, said after a 28-24 loss to the Chiefs to end a 7-10 season that he has no clarity on his future.

“I do not know what’s going to happen,” Fangio said, via Troy Renck of Denver7. “I will be good. I think the foundation is there for this franchise to close the gap. I am proud to be associated with our players. They are fighters. Our record isn’t good enough, but I am proud to be associated with them.”

The anticipated change in ownership could buy Fangio another season. The right-of-first-refusal trial with the Kaiser family concludes soon, and team president John Elway is leaving and CEO Joe Ellis retiring following the ownership transition.

But General Manager George Paton still could decide it’s time for a change as Fangio is the first Broncos coach to average 10 losses per season.

The Broncos and the Jets are the only teams to miss the playoffs each of the past six seasons, including this season.