2022 NFL draft order: Jaguars secure top pick; Giants get two choices in top seven

The Jaguars had the best day the organization has had in a long time. Jacksonville won its season finale over the Colts and still secured the No. 1 overall choice after the Lions beat the Packers.

The Jaguars also had the No. 1 overall choice last year and drafted quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Giants have two choices in the top seven in the 2022 draft, and the Jets have two top-10 selections. The Eagles have picks 15 and 16 as well as their own choice, which won’t be determined until their postseason ends.

The 2022 draft will take place in Las Vegas on April 28-30.

Here are the top 16 choices with the rest of the draft order pending the Sunday night game and the postseason:

1. Jaguars (3-14)

2. Lions (3-13-1)

3. Texans (4-13)

4. Jets (4-13)

5. Giants (4-13)

6. Panthers (5-12)

7. Giants (via 6-11 Bears)

8. Falcons (7-10)

9. Broncos (7-10)

10. Jets (via 7-10 Seahawks)

11. Washington Football Team (7-10)

12. Vikings (8-9)

13. Browns (8-9)

14. Ravens (8-9)

15. Eagles (via 9-8 Dolphins)

16. Eagles (via 9-8 Colts)

11 responses to "2022 NFL draft order: Jaguars secure top pick; Giants get two choices in top seven

  2. Well

    Was Fields worth losing the 7th pick? Was Adams worth losing the 10th pick? Is Wentz worth the 16th pick?

    And… whatever Miami was doing last year with their random trades worth the 15th pick?

    Too early to call on all but the Adams one I guess

  4. That 7th overall pick would have sure been nice for my Bears to have come April. Justin Fields better turn out to be worth it.

  5. For transparency I am a Lions fan. But, looking at this board I see the Eagles as looking hot. They are going to build on top of what they have in asymetrical running power game. They own the sweet spot in this draft. Also hoping the Lions get their guy too.

  8. Shouldn’t be allowed to have back to back #1 overall. If your organization is that bad too bad!

  9. …and the Jags might have the first pick next year too…if they continue to start Fabio insteada trading him while he still has value…see what the Cards did with Josh Rosen…having burned multiple picks to trade up and draft him…they had every reason to want to make it work…

    And… whatever Miami was doing last year with their random trades worth the 15th pick?

    Jaylen Waddle, and yes he got Mac Jones drafted top 15 when he should’ve been a 3rd rounder.

    2-0 against New England.

