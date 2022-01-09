2022 NFL draft order: Jaguars secure top pick; Giants get two choices in top seven

Getty Images

The Jaguars had the best day the organization has had in a long time. Jacksonville won its season finale over the Colts and still secured the No. 1 overall choice after the Lions beat the Packers.

The Jaguars also had the No. 1 overall choice last year and drafted quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Giants have two choices in the top seven in the 2022 draft, and the Jets have two top-10 selections. The Eagles have picks 15 and 16 as well as their own choice, which won’t be determined until their postseason ends.

The 2022 draft will take place in Las Vegas on April 28-30.

Here are the top 16 choices with the rest of the draft order pending the Sunday night game and the postseason:

1. Jaguars (3-14)

2. Lions (3-13-1)

3. Texans (4-13)

4. Jets (4-13)

5. Giants (4-13)

6. Panthers (5-12)

7. Giants (via 6-11 Bears)

8. Falcons (7-10)

9. Broncos (7-10)

10. Jets (via 7-10 Seahawks)

11. Washington Football Team (7-10)

12. Vikings (8-9)

13. Browns (8-9)

14. Ravens (8-9)

15. Eagles (via 9-8 Dolphins)

16. Eagles (via 9-8 Colts)