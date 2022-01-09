49ers clinch playoff berth with stunning 27-24 overtime victory over Rams

The 49ers’ playoff hopes were hanging by a thread late in Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Los Angeles held a 24-17 lead with 1:11 left in the contest, as the 49ers got the ball back at their own 12-yard line with no timeouts.

But that’s when Jimmy Garoppolo went into action and brought the team back, leading the club to a 27-24 overtime victory.

Garoppolo made several big-time throws late in regulation, starting the drive with a 21-yard completion to receiver Brandon Aiyuk. A couple of plays later, Garoppolo hit receiver Deebo Samuel over the middle for a 43-yard gain down to the Los Angles 19-yard line.

Two plays after that, Garoppolo hit receiver Jauan Jennings for a 14-yard touchdown that tied the game and set up overtime.

On the first possession of overtime, Garoppolo hit another big play on third-and-6 to Jennings, this bringing the 49ers all the way down to the L.A. 24. But the 49ers couldn’t get into the end zone, settling for a Robbie Gould 24-yard field goal with 2:45 left in the game.

The Rams had a chance to respond, but with two minutes left in the contest, quarterback Matthew Stafford was intercepted by rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas on a deep pass intended for receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

That pick punched the 49ers playoff spot, as San Francisco needed to win or tie to get in. As the No. 6 seed, the 49ers will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys next week.

Even though the Rams lost, it wasn’t all bad news, as the club actually clinched the NFC West in overtime when the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks. But with the loss, Los Angeles fell to the No. 4 seed, which means the club will host Arizona at SoFi Stadium next week.

The Rams got off to a 17-0 start on Sunday, with tight end Tyler Higbee catching a pair of touchdown passes. But the 49ers scored 17 straight points to tie the game late in the third quarter.

Receiver Cooper Kupp caught a 4-yard touchdown to give L.A. its 24-17 lead with 2:29 in the fourth quarter. But the defense couldn’t hold it.

Garoppolo finished the game 23-of-32 for 316 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. But Deebo Samuel was the star for San Francisco, catching four passes for 95 yards, taking eight carries for 45 yards with a touchdown, and throwing a 24-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

On the other side, Stafford finished 21-of-32 for 238 yards with three touchdowns and a pair of picks. Kupp finished just shy of a pair of single-season NFL records, catching seven passes for 117 yards.

While the Rams clinched their third NFC West title in five seasons under head coach Sean McVay, they also lost for the first time under McVay when holding a halftime lead.

The 49ers have now won six consecutive games over the Rams.

  1. What a game!

    At the half this looked like an entirely different match-up. The comeback by the 49ers was as inspiring as it was unexpected. Although in proper Shanahan fashion it got conservative towards the end I think all Faithful can agree getting to the playoffs was the summit of our season. Like old times onto Dallas!!!

    GO NINERS!!!!!

  3. Last 3 passes to OBJ in the game

    1. Wrong route and dropped pass (would have been complete to the other reeiver)
    2. No effort and incomplete
    3. Interception to clinch playoffs for 49ers

    I guess they were all Stafford’s fault?

  5. oh look forcing the ball to obj directly resulted in a loss and drop to 4 spot. what a surprise.

  6. Boy, the Rams are a high candidate to go one and done this year. They just don’t have the toughness to hold up against physical teams. And Stafford is so careless with the football. Small wonder he never won anything.

  7. No dog in the fight but it became clear that the refs swallowed their whistles in the 2nd half. SF holding in the secondary and offensive line was atrocious and allowed them to come back.

    I feel bad for Stafford. as soon as he gets to the Rams their defense is terrible and offensive line old AF.

  9. Joe Toronto is crying because Justin Fields is a bust….just like every othe OSU QB! says:
    January 9, 2022 at 8:02 pm
    No dog in the fight but it became clear that the refs swallowed their whistles in the 2nd half. SF holding in the secondary and offensive line was atrocious and allowed them to come back.

    I feel bad for Stafford. as soon as he gets to the Rams their defense is terrible and offensive line old AF.
    ————–
    Are you for real? Garoppolo get hit on the helmet on the int and it doesn’t get called. That itself would have put the niners in position to go up 24-17. Huge momentum shift to Rams due to this non-call.
    Still, 9ers hit them on the mouth and they didn’t fight back.

  13. I am back on the Jimmy G bandwagon. I wouldn’t say that was a gold jacket performance , but that was definitely an ALL MADDEN Performance. John Madden would have been proud of that performance .

    This game was a microcosm of the the 49er season, slow star, strong finish, Jimmy giveth, Jimmy taketh away, egregious penalty in a crucial situation and the refs look the other way, great coaching, and that. 49er fight, desire, and intensity was on display.

    The difference was that Jimmy overcame his mistakes, and the other QB came up short for trying to pick on Ambry Thomas who showed amazing ball skills when it was most needed, also it was pretty good officiating crew,,,,,This is One of my favorite 49er teams,

  14. minime says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:59 pm

    Rams are now and forever pretenders.

    ——————————————–

    What are you doing here? Niners won, you should be with your buddy Nytro pinning over Seattle’s lost season.

  15. Dear Sean McVay,

    DO YOU NOW REALIZE THAT WHEN YOU RUN THE BALL INTO THE LINE THREE TIMES, IN ORDER TO FORCE THE OTHER TEAM TO USE TIMEOUTS BUT THEN HAVING TO PUNT THE BALL, THAT YOU ARE TAKING A HUGE RISK, THAT IN FACT LOST THE GAME FOR YOU TODAY?

    Sincerely, all Rams fans

  17. God Stafford has to force things. Dude is a bum take what you are given until they make a mistake. They had plenty of time left.

