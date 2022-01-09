49ers plan to start Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Rams

Getty Images

With the playoffs on the line, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan thinks even an injured Jimmy Garoppolo gives him a better chance to win than Trey Lance.

Garoppolo is expected to start today against the Rams even though he’s still dealing with an injured throwing thumb, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It became apparent that Garoppolo had been medically cleared to play when the 49ers did not promote backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld to the active roster. Garoppolo and Lance are the only two quarterbacks on the 49ers’ active roster.

The 49ers traded three first-round draft picks to acquire Lance in the 2021 NFL draft, and they still view him as their quarterback of the future. But the quarterback of the present is Garoppolo, and the 49ers hope he plays well enough today to beat the Rams and extend their season.