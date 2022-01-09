49ers trail 17-10 after Deebo Samuel 16-yard touchdown run

USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have doubled up and it’s now a one-possession game in Los Angeles.

After Robbie Gould hit a 42-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, San Francisco used a seven-play, 75-yard drive to make the score 17-10 with 10:32 left in the third quarter.

The Rams had a couple of chances to get off the field, but quarterback Jim Garoppolo hit receiver JaMycal Hasty with a 13-yard pass on third-and-3 from the San Francisco 32 to move the chains. Then on third-and-2 in the red zone, offensive weapon Deebo Samuel took a 16-yard carry in for a touchdown.

It was Samuel’s eighth rushing touchdown of the season.

But the 49ers will be without their punter for the rest of the game, as Mitch Wishnowsky is out with a concussion. Fullback Juszczyk was the holder on Gould’s field goal late in the first half. Safety Talanoa Hufanga is also out with a knee injury.

The 49ers need a victory to assure themselves of a playoff spot. They could be on their way to a comeback early in the second half.