Andy Reid: Travis Kelce “alright” after late visit with trainers

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce came up with a key first down as the team was running out the clock late in Saturday’s win over the Broncos, but he then caused some concern for his future status when he went to the bench to get looked at by trainers.

Kelce was limping a bit on his way to the sideline, but head coach Andy Reid lessened some of that concern during his postgame press conference. Reid said that Kelce is “alright” with the team now waiting to find out if they’ll be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Kelce had four catches for 34 yards overall and became the fastest tight end to 9,000 career receiving yards in the process. He reached the mark in 127 games and is the sixth player at the position in league history with that many yards.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill hurt his heel before Saturday’s game and was limited to 14 snaps while running back Darrell Williams hurt his toe during the contest. Reid did not offer any hints about how either player may be impacted by the injury this week.