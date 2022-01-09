Arthur Blank has COVID, will miss first game since becoming Falcons owner

Getty Images

Falcons owner Arthur Blank will not be at his team’s season finale on Sunday.

The Falcons announced that Blank has tested positive for COVID-19 and will watch the game from home. According to the team, Blank is feeling well and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Blank has been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot.

It is the first game that Blank will not attend in person since he bought the Falcons in 2002.

Sunday’s game has no playoff relevance for the Falcons, but the Saints will still be alive when the game starts. They’ll grab a playoff spot with a win and a 49ers loss to the Rams.