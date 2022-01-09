Bills beat Jets 27-10, wrap up AFC East

Getty Images

The Bills are back-to-back AFC East champions.

Devin Singletary scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and the Bills finally shook a game Jets defense to secure a 27-10 win that made doubly sure that they would take the crown for the second straight year. The Patriots lost in Miami while the Bills were finishing off the Jets, so they would have finished first regardless of how things finished up in Buffalo.

Singletary had a 40-yard run to set up Josh Allen’s touchdown pass early in the first quarter and finished the day with 88 yards on 19 carries. That kind of production on the ground would be welcome in next week’s Wild Card round game as well.

Singletary’s second score was Allen’s second touchdown pass on a day when he went 24-of-45 for 239 yards overall. The Jets were able to make things tough for much of the afternoon and they forced seven punts and a turnover on downs, but their offensive failures meant the unit eventually ran out of gas.

Zach Wilson hit Keelan Cole for a 45-yard touchdown pass in the first half, but the Jets only gained 53 net yards of offense all day. Wilson was sacked eight times and the Bills also dropped wide receiver Jamison Crowder for a loss on a play designed for him to throw a pass. There was no question about the need for Wilson and the offense to improve by leaps and bounds heading into the game and that need is as glaring as ever after the season finale.

The Bills are the third seed in the AFC after Sunday’s win and they’ll have to wait until the end of Sunday night’s game between the Chargers and Raiders to find out their opponent. If the Chargers win, they’ll travel to Buffalo but a Raiders win will send the Patriots to Buffalo for their third meeting of the season.