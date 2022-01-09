Bills beat Jets 27-10, wrap up AFC East

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
The Bills are back-to-back AFC East champions.

Devin Singletary scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and the Bills finally shook a game Jets defense to secure a 27-10 win that made doubly sure that they would take the crown for the second straight year. The Patriots lost in Miami while the Bills were finishing off the Jets, so they would have finished first regardless of how things finished up in Buffalo.

Singletary had a 40-yard run to set up Josh Allen’s touchdown pass early in the first quarter and finished the day with 88 yards on 19 carries. That kind of production on the ground would be welcome in next week’s Wild Card round game as well.

Singletary’s second score was Allen’s second touchdown pass on a day when he went 24-of-45 for 239 yards overall. The Jets were able to make things tough for much of the afternoon and they forced seven punts and a turnover on downs, but their offensive failures meant the unit eventually ran out of gas.

Zach Wilson hit Keelan Cole for a 45-yard touchdown pass in the first half, but the Jets only gained 53 net yards of offense all day. Wilson was sacked eight times and the Bills also dropped wide receiver Jamison Crowder for a loss on a play designed for him to throw a pass. There was no question about the need for Wilson and the offense to improve by leaps and bounds heading into the game and that need is as glaring as ever after the season finale.

The Bills are the third seed in the AFC after Sunday’s win and they’ll have to wait until the end of Sunday night’s game between the Chargers and Raiders to find out their opponent. If the Chargers win, they’ll travel to Buffalo but a Raiders win will send the Patriots to Buffalo for their third meeting of the season.

9 responses to “Bills beat Jets 27-10, wrap up AFC East

  1. Back to back!

    It was a weird, up & down year, but the Bills finished strong, which is what you want to do. I remember some opposing fans writing them off after the Bucs game and guaranteeing the division for the Pats. Buffalo stepped up.

    Kudos to the Jets. They were one of a few teams that had nothing to play for, but still played their hearts out today. I think the future is bright for that team w/ Saleh & Wilson.

  4. Tough year for the Jets, but it is the youngest team in football with a rookie coaching staff. I’m glad to hear they played as tough as possible–down both safeties, 4 WRs, multiple spots on the OL, and the star DE they signed as a FA in the offseason. Plus they have two #1 picks in the next draft plus some more thanks to the Darnold trade.

    I think they have the right people in place. But the Owner will do whatever his friends suggest, and replacing the coaching now would be a massive mistake. They committed to a full rebuild and need to see it through. At least they have a ton of draft capital and cap space to improve for next year.

    The Giants? If they keep Joe Judge….whoa….

  6. Congrats you earned it, depends on tonight if we see you round 1. Would rather go to cincy but we’ll see.

  7. “Joe Burrow > Josh Allen”
    ____________________

    Burrow is great – and that argument could be made.

    But you have said for years that Allen is trash.

  8. Congrats Buffalo. Best team in the division. It’s your time right now. Good luck maybe we’ll see you soon…
    -Pats fan

  9. joe burrow > josh allen?

    maybe, but the bills are good with allen. its not like they had the choice between allen and burrow…whereas davis mills > mack jones

