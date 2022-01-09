Bills stretch lead to 13-7 before halftime

Getty Images

The Bills got a quick touchdown to open Sunday’s game, but the Jets were able to keep them out of the end zone for the rest of the first half and it remains a one-score game in Buffalo as a result.

Buffalo got most of the way to another touchdown just before halftime, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott opted to kick a field goal from the three-yard-line with three seconds left in the half. Tyler Bass made the kick and the Bills are up 13-7 at the break as a result.

Josh Allen opened the game with a touchdown to Stefon Diggs that stood up on review, but a second one was wiped out when the replay showed that Diggs was not able to make the catch in bounds the second time around. Allen is 16-of-26 for 157 yards overall and Diggs has eight catches for 73 yards.

Diggs is now up to 102 catches on the year and 229 catches over two seasons in Buffalo.

The Jets offense scuffled for most of the half, but they connected for a big play on third down to get on the scoreboard. Quarterback Zach Wilson hit wide receiver Keelan Doss in stride and Doss ran for a 45-yard score.