Broncos fire Vic Fangio

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 9, 2022, 10:22 AM EST
DENVER BRONCOS VS KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, NFL
Getty Images

Vic Fangio is out after three seasons as the Broncos’ head coach.

Fangio was fired this morning, the team announced.

The 63-year-old Fangio, who had never been a head coach before the Broncos hired him, finished up a 7-10 season with Saturday’s loss to the Chiefs. Prior to that he went 5-11 in 2020 and 7-9 in 2019.

The Broncos have now had five consecutive losing seasons and are in desperate need of a coach who can turn things around. Complicating matters is the uncertainty of the ownership situation, which will surely give pause to any top head-coaching candidate the Broncos pursue.

Fangio will likely have offers to become a defensive coordinator again, but he has likely completed his last stint as a head coach.