Browns beat Bengals 21-16 to finish season 8-9

Getty Images

Cleveland has finished its season on a high note.

Without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Browns defeated the Bengals 21-16 on Sunday to finish their season 8-9.

With the Browns also out of playoff contention, D’Ernest Johnson got the bulk of the work at running back and finished with 123 yards on 25 carries with a 4-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Nick Chubb had 58 yards on nine carries.

Case Keenum was 17-of-24 passing for 176 yards with two touchdowns, an interception, and a lost fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught two passes for 26 yards in the first quarter to set a new single-season franchise record in receiving yards. He then rested like Cincinnati’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the game.

Quarterback Brandon Allen finished 15-of-29 passing for 136 yards with a touchdown.

After winning the AFC North, the Bengals will play a home playoff game next week, though their opponent is still to be determined based on the results of the rest of Sunday’s AFC contests.