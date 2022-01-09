Browns lead Bengals 14-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Bengals aren’t playing their starters as they rest up for the postseason. The Browns aren’t playing Baker Mayfield.

Cincinnati receiver Ja'Marr Chase set a single-season franchise record for receiving yards.

And the Browns lead the Bengals 14-7 at halftime.

Case Keenum is 14-of-19 passing for 152 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and a lost fumble. Keenum’s pick came right at the end of the half and kept points off the board for Cleveland.

But receiver Jarvis Landry leads the team with five catches for 70 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Cincinnati quarterback Brandon Allen hasn’t done anything notable, completing 6-of-13 passes for 58 yards. The Bengals look like a team resting for the playoffs, as they have just three first downs and are 0-of-6 on third down.

Defensive back Vernon Hargreaves was carted off the field with an ankle injury. Cincinnati announced that he is questionable to return.

The Browns will have the bal to start the second half. They won’t have receiver Rashard Higgins, as he has been ruled out with an illness.