Cardinals cut lead to 31-27; James Conner, Quandre Diggs to locker room

Running back James Conner has both of the Cardinals’ second half touchdowns, but he may not be back for the final minutes of Arizona’s bid for a win over the Seahawks.

Conner needed medical attention on the field after a 19-yard run that gave Arizona a first down on a third-and-18 play with just under 12 minutes to play in the game. He then went to the locker room and the team is calling him questionable to return with injured ribs.

Eno Benjamin checked into the game and promptly picked up 22 yards on back-to-back plays, including a 12-yard run that ended with Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs suffering a serious leg injury. Diggs had an aircast put on before being loaded onto a cart for a ride for further evaluation.

The Cardinals would keep driving after the Diggs injury and pick up two more first downs, but Benjamin lost four yards before a pair of Murray incompletions left the Cardinals with no choice but to kick a field goal that leaves them down 31-27 with just over six minutes to play.