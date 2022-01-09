Cardinals pick off Russell Wilson, take 24-17 lead

Getty Images

The Cardinals got their first offensive touchdown of Sunday’s game four minutes into the third quarter, but they didn’t have to wait long for a second one.

Three plays after the Cardinals tied the score at 17 on a James Conner touchdown catch, safety Jalen Thompson picked off a Russell Wilson pass intended for running back Travis Homer. Thompson returned the ball to the one-yard-line and the Cardinals turned to Conner once again.

Conner scored on a run this time and his 18th touchdown of the season has the Cardinals up 24-17 with just over nine minutes to play in the quarter.

The Cardinals need a win and a Rams loss to take the division, so they’ll be doing some scoreboard watching the rest of the way in Arizona.