Could Raiders try to trade for a “rock star” coach like Mike Tomlin or Sean Payton?

Getty Images

It’s a device that rarely is used by NFL teams. It arguably should be used more often. It could be used this offseason.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, when reviewing the various current and potential vacancies, suggested that the Raiders could try to essentially trade for a coach currently employed by another team.

“I think the Raiders would love to go and still perhaps get a rock star,” Glazer said. “Maybe even look to trade for somebody. A Mike Tomlin or Sean Payton. Something along those lines.”

It’s hardly definitive. But it’s definitely something to watch. The Raiders once essentially traded Jon Gruden to the Buccaneers, so the Raiders know how expensive it would be, both as to giving up what it would take to pry away an accomplished coach from another team and as to what it would take to pay him. (Obviously, the current team would have to be willing to part with the coach, and the coach would have to be willing to make the change.)

To the extent that owner Mark Davis wants to go big-name hunting, it makes the buzz regarding Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh even more credible. He could be hired without any draft picks being sacrificed.

Then there’s the Rich Bisaccia factor. If he makes it to the playoffs and wins a game or two, will he stay? It would definitely be cheaper to keep Bisaccia than to hire a coach with major name recognition.