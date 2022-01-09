Dak Prescott: TD record was great, but it doesn’t matter anymore

Getty Images

The Cowboys cruised to a win over the Eagles on Saturday night thanks in large part to the efforts of quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott threw five touchdowns in the 51-26 victory and that allowed him to finish the season with 37 touchdown passes. That broke Tony Romo’s franchise record for a single season and came at the end of a year that featured a lot of discussion about Prescott slumping, but the quarterback didn’t take much time to savor the accomplishment after the game.

The playoffs start next weekend and Prescott already had his thoughts pointed in that direction.

“The stats and all that, the way we finished was great,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “It’s what we wanted to do, build momentum, get in a rhythm — but none of that matters anymore. You get into this tournament, and it’s one game at a time. It’s must-win. So that’s the focus. . . . You’ve got to turn the page. You can’t hang your hat on the regular season or 12 wins or winning the division, because none of it matters.”

Prescott’s record will remain on the books, but there’s little doubt that the rest of the Cowboys’ season will fade away if they can’t advance past the Wild Card round.