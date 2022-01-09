David Culley: I feel like I will be coaching this team next year

Getty Images

The Texans won as many games this season as last season when they had Deshaun Watson. Houston started Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills at quarterback this season.

Yet, coach David Culley could be one-and-done.

Culley said after the Texans’ 28-25 loss to the Titans on Sunday that he was confident about his return for 2022, even though he has not discussed his future with General Manager Nick Caserio.

“As of right now, I feel like I will be coaching this team next year,” Culley said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I haven’t had any questions or doubts at all about what’s getting ready to happen. I’m looking forward to being the head coach of this football team next year. Haven’t thought about it one minute.”

Culley signed a five-year deal when he became the fourth head coach in franchise history. The Texans beat the Jaguars twice and had upset victories over the Titans and Chargers earlier this season. They fought to the finish, trailing Tennessee 21-0 at halftime Sunday before rallying to lose 28-25 despite having nothing to play for.

“I didn’t feel like we won enough ball games,” Culley said. “I feel like we needed to win some more ball games. I thought there were some ball games that we had that we could have won that we didn’t win. Basically, I’m just looking forward to this offseason and moving forward.”

Several Texans players expressed support for Culley after the season-ender, hoping the coach gets a second season.

“I think he did a great job all season,” Mills said. “Obviously, he was a great leader for the team. In the game of football, ultimately, it comes down to wins and losses, but he had full faith in the team and really led us well all season. I loved him as a coach, and I hope he is back.”

Houston will have the third choice in the 2022 draft and is expected to trade Watson in the offseason to acquire more picks.