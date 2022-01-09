Deebo Samuel tosses 24-yard touchdown to tie Rams 17-17

Getty Images

After the Rams started Sunday’s game with a 17-0 lead, the 49ers have scored 17 straight points.

San Francisco forced a three-and-out on Los Angeles’ first possession of the second half and then used a physical, punishing drive to tie the game at 17.

The 49ers ran it on 10 consecutive plays on the series, moving deep into Los Angeles territory. Then the team used some trickery, as receiver Deebo Samuel threw a 24-yard touchdown to a wide open Jauan Jennings in the end zone.

That was the first completion and touchdown of Samuel’s career.

San Francisco has now surged into a tie. And the 49ers need a victory to get in the postseason, as New Orleans is currently beating Atlanta.