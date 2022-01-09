DeForest Buckner active for Colts

Getty Images

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner didn’t practice at all for the Colts this week, but they won’t have to worry about replacing him in the lineup as they bid to make it back to the playoffs.

Buckner was listed as questionable to play against the Jaguars because of the knee injury that sidelined him all week. The Colts did not include him on their inactive list, however, and he will be in the lineup in Jacksonville.

The Colts haven’t won in Jacksonville since 2014. Snapping that streak will put them in the playoffs as a wild card team, but a loss will leave them in need of a Chargers loss and other help to advance to the postseason.

Buckner has 65 tackles and seven sacks for the Colts this season and he was selected for the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.