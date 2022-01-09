Dolphins sweep Patriots as New England heads to playoffs as wild-card team

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ season is over, but they went out on a high note. Miami swept the Patriots for the first time since 2000.

The Dolphins opened the season with a 17-16 victory over the Patriots. They ended the season with a 33-24 victory over New England.

The Patriots needed a win and a Bills’ loss to the Jets to clinch the division title, and neither happened. New England (10-7) heads to the postseason as a wild-card team.

The Dolphins (9-8) miss the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season despite winning eight of their final nine games after a 1-7 start. They finished with a winning record for the second consecutive season.

Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 25 attempts as the Dolphins rushed for 195 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 15 of 22 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. He also had five carries for 38 yards, including an 11-yarder for a first down with 1:48 left. Jaylen Waddle caught five passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots had three turnovers, including two by quarterback Mac Jones, and had eight penalties for 78 yards. Jones finished 20-of-30 for 261 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble on a bad exchange with backup center Ted Karras after David Andrews had an equipment problem.

Xavien Howard returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown on the Patriots’ first possession.

Hunter Henry caught five passes for 86 yards.