Dolphins sweep Patriots as New England heads to playoffs as wild-card team

Posted by Charean Williams on January 9, 2022, 7:42 PM EST
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The Dolphins’ season is over, but they went out on a high note. Miami swept the Patriots for the first time since 2000.

The Dolphins opened the season with a 17-16 victory over the Patriots. They ended the season with a 33-24 victory over New England.

The Patriots needed a win and a Bills’ loss to the Jets to clinch the division title, and neither happened. New England (10-7) heads to the postseason as a wild-card team.

The Dolphins (9-8) miss the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season despite winning eight of their final nine games after a 1-7 start. They finished with a winning record for the second consecutive season.

Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 25 attempts as the Dolphins rushed for 195 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 15 of 22 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. He also had five carries for 38 yards, including an 11-yarder for a first down with 1:48 left. Jaylen Waddle caught five passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots had three turnovers, including two by quarterback Mac Jones, and had eight penalties for 78 yards. Jones finished 20-of-30 for 261 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble on a bad exchange with backup center Ted Karras after David Andrews had an equipment problem.

Xavien Howard returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown on the Patriots’ first possession.

Hunter Henry caught five passes for 86 yards.

32 responses to “Dolphins sweep Patriots as New England heads to playoffs as wild-card team

  2. At least you had those two weeks after you beat the Bills where you crowned yourself AFC East Champions for the next day lead by young Brady.

    I told you that wouldn’t make it out Miami with a win.

    Patriots fans lowered themselves to cheering for the Jets and forgot they’d need to play a game as well.

    Lol

  6. Beats the Patriots. “That’s all Tua do.” Seriously, congratulations to the Patriots for making the playoffs and the Bills for winning the division. Best of luck to them and their fans.

  8. New England Pretenders. I swear this year is some of the worst football ever played. No team is really any good.

    Are you really talking smack about a meaningless game.

  13. ariani1985 says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:44 pm
    Let the stidham decade of dominance begin now! Jones is hot garbage!

    Says no one

  14. New England has lost it’s mojo since Brady has left. They’ll be one and out, and lucky to see the post season next year. Miami has proven to be better than the Pats.

  15. People are so clueless as to how good Mac Jones has been on a mediocre team. Unlike most rookie QB’s see you in the playoffs!

  17. Jones looked awful for 3 quarters. The defense missed Duggar and Hightower a lot as Tua was gashing the Pats all day long. Pats will be one and done if they play like they did today.

  19. DrewSports says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:59 pm
    People are so clueless as to how good Mac Jones has been on a mediocre team.
    —-
    He was not good today. Bad read on his pick 6, rookie mistake. Locking on to receivers. Sloppy with the football.

  20. Pats fan here, they have no hope in the playoffs. Sign Russell Wilson to a 4 year deal….TRADE Mac Jones for assets. He has proven in the last 5 weeks he is NOT the answer…one dimensional.

  21. This team is so frustrating. They’ve been their own worst enemy in all of their losses this season. They can’t play from behind at all.

  22. The loss was for playoff seeding. Hopefully we get to face the overrated Buffalo.

  23. Sheesh everyone ripping NE for losing even though they were guaranteed a playoff spot.

    I agree though run defense was horrible and Jones sucked but he is a rookie, what do you want from him? Is anyone perfect their first season? Refs sucked but his pick is why they didn’t win.

    Pats will prob get bounced in the postseason but if you are treating them like Bradys Pats you are nuts. Belichick rules and is why they were 10-7 but his brain isn’t out there gaining yards. Year One after a bridge year, is 10 wins and a postseason berth the end of the society? I guess.

  24. For all the chumps attacking the Pats, they’re playing next week.

    Where’s Tua going to be?

  25. “Jones sucked but he is a rookie, what do you want from him? ”
    _____________________

    That wasn’t the narrative a month ago. A month ago, the other teams were fools to pass on him, he was easily the best QB from that class, and he would seamlessly replace Brady. There were division titles for another 20 years.

    I still think he has a lot of potential, but the hype was over the top.

  26. Well like who expected the pats to win the superbowl realistically huh ?? .. and fully expect them to be a middling team one and done if they even make the playoffs with Jones gaining the experience needed as he grows and the replacement of quite a few players as the team enters a long term transition … so lets hope those draft picks turn out as the top free agents won’t be coming here unless well overpaid .. maybe too spend a few bucks on a new DC instead of the kid !! … just saying … but like most teams BB’s coaching genius depends on how good his QB n star players are as hey Garroppalo even turned into #12 for about five minutes there and good for him regardless of where he ends up next year !!.

  27. Weird title of an article. Miami is not in the playoffs and NE is. This like when Miami beat NE late in 2018 and then NE won another SB forming their second dynasty of the cap era.

    No one will ever care that Miami won the last game of the year. lol

  28. HA-Ha! Looks like Billy Bellyache is gonna need yet another Pepto Bismol IV for his flight back to Beantown! Truly amazing how the Fins have New England’s number down there virtually every year! Even sweeter this year with a sweep! Patties are one and done for sure…

