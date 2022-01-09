Duke Johnson’s touchdown run gives Dolphins 24-10 lead

Getty Images

The Patriots had pulled to within a touchdown of the Dolphins after trailing 17-0. But Miami again has stretched its lead to two scores.

Duke Johnson scored on a 1-yard run, completing an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

Miami leads 24-10.

The Dolphins faced a third-and-seven at the New England 25 when Tua Tagovailoa tried to hit Mack Hollins, who was one-on-one with Jalen Mills. Mills was called for pass interference in the end zone.

Tagovailoa is 12-of-18 for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson has run for 94 yards on 15 carries as the Dolphins have 133 rushing yards.