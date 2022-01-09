Emmanuel Sanders officially out for Bills

Getty Images

The Bills left the door slightly ajar for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to play against the Jets on Sunday, but it has now been slammed shut.

Sanders was listed as doubtful to play because of the knee injury that also kept him out last week and he was on the inactive list that the team handed in 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Buffalo. There’s been no word on his outlook for the playoffs, but the Bills will surely be hoping to have him back.

Wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, tight end Tommy Sweeney, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, and defensive end Efe Obada are all inactive for the Bills.

Quarterback Mike White, running back La'Mical Perine, running back Austin Walter, offensive lineman Greg Senat, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, cornerback Isaiah Dunn, and defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga will not be in the Jets’ lineup.