Frank Reich: Carson Wentz did a lot this season

The Colts gave up a first-round pick for quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade with the Eagles because they hoped he would get them to the playoffs this season, but that’s not how things are going to play out in Indianapolis.

A 26-11 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday left them clinging to slim playoff hopes and those hopes disappeared for good when the Steelers beat the Ravens in overtime. Wentz threw an interception and lost a fumble as the Colts fell behind 26-3 and finished the day 17-of-29 for 185 yards.

Sunday’s loss came a week after the Colts offense looked sluggish in a loss to the Raiders and Reich was asked after the game if Wentz did enough to be the answer at quarterback again next season.

“I think Carson did a lot,” Reich said, via CBS Sports. “And I think we’re a team. I think he’s our quarterback and I think we’re all going to learn and grow from this year. . . . A lot of bright moments for Carson. I’m not going to go deep into individual assessment.”

Reich also said that the team’s passing offense was not productive enough in the second half of the season, so the Colts will have to decide if the bright moments constitute a bright enough future to run things back in 2022.