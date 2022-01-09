Frank Reich: Carson Wentz did a lot this season

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2022, 5:25 PM EST
The Colts gave up a first-round pick for quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade with the Eagles because they hoped he would get them to the playoffs this season, but that’s not how things are going to play out in Indianapolis.

A 26-11 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday left them clinging to slim playoff hopes and those hopes disappeared for good when the Steelers beat the Ravens in overtime. Wentz threw an interception and lost a fumble as the Colts fell behind 26-3 and finished the day 17-of-29 for 185 yards.

Sunday’s loss came a week after the Colts offense looked sluggish in a loss to the Raiders and Reich was asked after the game if Wentz did enough to be the answer at quarterback again next season.

“I think Carson did a lot,” Reich said, via CBS Sports. “And I think we’re a team. I think he’s our quarterback and I think we’re all going to learn and grow from this year. . . . A lot of bright moments for Carson. I’m not going to go deep into individual assessment.”

Reich also said that the team’s passing offense was not productive enough in the second half of the season, so the Colts will have to decide if the bright moments constitute a bright enough future to run things back in 2022.

18 responses to “Frank Reich: Carson Wentz did a lot this season

  1. He did a lot of nothing. Let’s be honest, beating the Patriots was their super bowl.

  3. Wasn’t a fan of the Wentz trade initially, became cautiously optimistic in the middle of the year and utterly devastated by his play late in the year. Unless they can pry Wilson, Rodgers, Ryan (Ehhhh) or Carr from their teams where do the Colts go?

    Pretty sure Wentz is the QB next year and he will still be just as frustrating to watch.

  4. Carson Wentz did a whole lot of NOTHING Because they are no different than your Jets & Giants of the World since they will be at home like the rest of them. Ladies and and Gents there is a STATUE in Philly of NICK FOLES and NOT CARSON WENTZ. That alone should have been a reminder that you had zero business shoving this Colts team in our faces saying that they were a threat to the Conference let alone the Super Bowl. This has to be right up there with one of the All-time CHOKE JOBS.

  5. Having trouble choosing between the jokes and snarky comments and all I did is make my brain overload and I see smoke coming out of my ears. Medic!
    Reich is an awesome coach.
    Wentz is as unreliable as it gets from multiple angles. IMO. I hope Reich gets a better QB in the near future I think he is a coach who could be elite. His current QB1 is not. Again IMO

  6. I remember when Wentz was a rookie. He looked really good. Now he looks like he’s playing scared. He’s indecisive, inaccurate, and looks like he’s afraid to get hurt. No matter what Reich says, Wentz did a lot to find himself out of the league in a few years.

  7. You wanted this, Reich. You thought you could fix him, or that there was actually nothing wrong with him.

    And even though Wentz’s 2021 stats may suggest that his historically bad performance in 2020 was an anomaly, you can’t deny that what he did in 2020 made him a *huge* risk.

    Today, he looked more like the 2020 version of Wentz who wore midnight green and helped plummet his team to a 3 win season than the 2021 version of Wentz who only threw 7 picks before today.

    And today is when it mattered most.

  8. He thinks he’s their qb? I’m not a coach but Wentz is the anchor, the anchor whose weight is holding them down

  9. He didn’t get to the playoffs while the Eagles did.
    Wasn’t that the whole point?

  11. zultash says:

    January 9, 2022 at 5:34 pm

    Philly fans also threw batteries at santa so let’s not act like their smart or the standard of any thinking.

  14. Eagles make playoffs, trade Wentz and Get a #1 pick for Wentz. Thats a win win for the Eagles.

    For the Colts? I dunno, Wentz looks way too inconsistent on what should be a team with a solid defense and the best rushing attack in football.

    At least the Colts offense looked good until the last 2 weeks..

  15. Honestly, he may have had COVID fog still. He was playing decently until he got COVID and rushed back and played like complete garbage. Remember Andy Dalton and Cam Newton both saying that they were real foggy and couldn’t think straight for a couple of weeks after they had it. I’m sure it doesn’t affect everyone the same way, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

  16. Wentz was unreal during that SuperBowl run in 17’ right up til that Rams game where he got injured. He should have been MVP that year, he was THAT good.

    Unfortunately he has been a shell of himself ever since. He never came back to that same form, and everyone else around him was blamed for it other than himself. Coaching, surrounding cast, etc. it was always everyone else’s fault. But Point blank, he’s just not the same player.

    As an eagles fan I’m glad we got a 1st and 3rd for him. But it’s a shame he never recaptured his form, for the eagles sake OR for Indy’s sake. Reich is gonna get torched for making that trade, but it was a calculated risk and I can’t fault him for it. When he coached Wentz, he was runner up for MVP. It was a worthwhile risk and hindsight is 20/20.

  17. I’m a Colts fan and I’ve tried to support Wentz, but no more. He did a lot more bad than good Coach Reich. It wasn’t all him, no receivers, poor pass protection, but he just does too many bad things.

  18. You know what they say about doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results? Reich is delusional (or just being diplomatic at the moment). If you look at the body language of Wentz’s own teammates after his second turnover, it was obvious they had zero confidence in him. Zero.

