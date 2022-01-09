Jags lead up to 16-3 after Carson Wentz fumble

Getty Images

There are a lot of clowns in the stands in Jacksonville on Sunday, but the local football team hasn’t followed suit.

Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson forced a fumble on a sack of Colts quarterback Carson Wentz on the first possession of the second half and DaVon Hamilton recovered the ball to give Jacksonville possession inside the Colts’ 25-yard-line. It was just the second fumble recovery by the Jags defense all season.

The ensuing offensive possession didn’t go anywhere on the first two downs and Laviska Shenault dropped a pass on third down. That led the Jags to turn to Matthew Wright for the third time on the afternoon and Wright came through with his third make.

It’s now 16-3 Jaguars with 11:32 left to play and the Colts needing a win to clinch a playoff berth.