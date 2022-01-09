Jags up 7-0, Rock Ya-Sin and Kenny Moore hurt for Colts

Getty Images

The Colts opened Sunday’s game against the Jaguars down a cornerback and they picked up two more injuries on the opening drive of the game.

Rock Ya-Sin left the game with ankle and hip injuries and Kenny Moore remained down in the end zone after the Jaguars capped that possession with a touchdown. Ya-Sin is being called questionable to return, but there’s no word on Moore’s status yet.

Xavier Rhodes is inactive with a hamstring injury.

Jacksonville drove 75 yards for the opening touchdown. Trevor Lawrence was 8-of-8 for 83 yards — penalties and a sack pushed the Jags back at times — and hit wide receiver Laquon Treadwell for a two-yard score to stake the Jags to a 7-0 lead.

The Colts are trying for their first win in Jacksonville since 2014 and will clinch a playoff berth with a victory.

UPDATE 1:33 p.m. ET: Moore returned to the game on Jacksonville’s second offensive possession.