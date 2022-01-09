Jaguars cash in after Carson Wentz interception, lead Colts 23-3

Getty Images

The Colts are in serious trouble in Jacksonville.

Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson picked off Colts quarterback Carson Wentz near midfield midway through the third quarter and Jacksonville was able to turn their second takeaway of the quarter into a touchdown. Trevor Lawrence evaded the Colts pass rush and flipped a pass to the back of the end zone where Marvin Jones was able to keep his feet in bounds while catching the ball.

The touchdown has the Jaguars up 23-3 with more than three minutes to play in the third quarter.

Wilson produced the first takeaway of the game as well when he forced Wentz to fumble on a sack. The Jags turned that into three points and the sum total has the Colts in need of a major comeback to keep their playoff hopes from flatlining.