Jaguars take 13-3 lead into halftime against Colts

The Colts have not won in Jacksonville since 2014 and they’re on track for another loss in their first visit of 2022.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence capped the opening possession of the game with a touchdown pass and the Jaguars defense kept the Colts out of the end zone for the first 30 minutes of action. The result is a 13-3 Jacksonville lead that would rank as a stunner given what’s on the line for Indianapolis.

They are in the playoffs with a win, but a loss would open the door to the winner of Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Ravens or, should they lose to the Chargers, the Raiders.

Carson Wentz is 4-of-7 for 59 yards and he’s been sacked twice by Josh Allen. Jonathan Taylor has eight carries for just 18 yards and the Colts have to find some kind of offensive spark to shake them out of the doldrums in the second half.

They also need to do a better job of slowing down Lawrence. The first overall pick of this year’s draft is 19-of-25 for 208 yards against a secondary that’s missing cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Rock Ya-Sin.