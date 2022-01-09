James Conner active for Cardinals Sunday

Getty Images

The Cardinals will be down one running back against the Seahawks on Sunday, but they will have James Conner in the lineup.

Conner missed the last two games with a heel injury, but he is active this week after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. The Cardinals ruled Chase Edmonds out with rib and toe injuries, so Conner’s presence will be welcome with a chance to win the NFC West with a win and a 49ers loss.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore, quarterback Trace McSorley, cornerback Marco Wilson, offensive lineman Josh Miles, tight end Demetrius Harris, and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips are the other Arizona inactives.

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and cornerback John Reid were ruled out on Friday. Tight end Will Dissly and right guard Gabe Jackson are out after being listed as questionable and quarterback Jacob Eason is a healthy scratch.