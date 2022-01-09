James Conner gets the Cardinals even with the Seahawks

USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals offense didn’t score a touchdown in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but they got there on their first possession of the second half.

Quarterback Kyler Murray hit running back James Conner with a pass that Conner took for a 20-yard touchdown with just over 11 minutes left to play in the third quarter. The extra point made it 17-17 in Arizona.

Murray set up the touchdown with a couple of big completions. He found Christian Kirk for 35 yards on a third down and then hit tight end Zach Ertz for 14 yards on the next play to put the team just outside the red zone.

Conner’s touchdown was his 17th on the season and the Cardinals would happily take another one as they try to keep their chances of winning the NFC West alive.