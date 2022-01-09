Jaylen Waddle, Xavien Howard give Dolphins early 14-0 lead

Getty Images

Well, this is not going well for the Patriots.

The Dolphins have scored twice in the first 8:53, taking a 14-0 lead on the Patriots.

Miami took the opening kickoff and went 77 yards in 13 plays. Rookie Jaylen Waddle scored his sixth touchdown of the season on a 7-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa.

Waddle, who entered with 99 catches for 988 yards, has four catches for 25 yards.

The Dolphins had a 14-0 lead only 1:27 later.

Xavien Howard intercepted a Mac Jones pass intended for Jakobi Meyers and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown. It was Howard’s third career touchdown, and his first pick-six since 2017.