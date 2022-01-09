Jimmy Garoppolo, Cam Akers active for 49ers-Rams

Getty Images

Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is active for the 49ers as they try to clinch a playoff berth against the Rams on Sunday.

But Garoppolo won’t have his starting left tackle as he goes against Los Angeles’ formidable defensive front.

Trent Williams in inactive after he was questionable with an elbow injury heading into Sunday. He did not practice all week. Rookie Jaylon Moore is likely to make his fourth start of the season in the contest.

Cornerback K’Waun Williams, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, linebacker Marcell Harris, defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, and defensive back Jarrod Wilson are also inactive for San Francisco.

On the other side, running back Cam Akers is active for the contest after tearing his Achilles in July while training during the offseason. Akers’ last appearance was the Rams’ Divisional round loss to the Packers last year, in which he had 90 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr., and tight end Brycen Hopkins are inactive for Los Angeles.