Joe Judge: I’m not defending anything, I’m focused on next season

Getty Images

After last Sunday’s lopsided loss to a losing team, Giants head coach Joe Judge embarked on a memorable 11-minute defense of the work he’s done over the last two seasons while trying to make the case that better days are around the corner because of the foundation he’s laid over two losing campaigns.

Judge offered no such defenses after this Sunday’s lopsided loss to a losing team. Judge said he wouldn’t get into “hypotheticals” about his job after a 22-7 loss to Washington dropped him to 10-23 during his Giants tenure and made it clear that he was done talking about anything that went on with this year’s 4-13 team.

“I’m not in the mode of defending anything,” Judge said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. “I’m more in the mode of what’s the truth, what’s the reality and where are we at? To get where we want to go, what do we have to improve on immediately? That’s the mode I’m in. . . . Ultimately, it wasn’t good enough. My focus right now is already on next season, immediately, and changing everything we have to, making every necessary adjustment so when we come out here next year, we play the type of football and have the results we want to have as an organization.”

Giants ownership has done nothing to solidify Judge’s status for next season at this point and it is not known when any definitive word might come from that direction. General Manager Dave Gettleman’s impending departure will likely have an impact, but it is similarly unknown at this point if the Giants will keep Judge regardless of what they do with that position.