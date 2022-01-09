Julio Jones scores first touchdown as a Titan to give Tennessee a 28-18 lead

Getty Images

Julio Jones made 26 catches in his first nine games. His 31st catch of the season, in his 10th game with Tennessee, resulted in his first touchdown as a Titan.

It could not have been more timely.

The Texans had pulled to within 21-18 of the Titans, who went three-and-out on their three third quarter possessions. Jones scored on a 3-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill with 7:00 left in the game to put Tennessee back up by 10.

The eight-play, 75-yard drive did not come without a moment of consternation for the Titans. Jacob Martin appeared to have Tannehill wrapped up for a sack on third-and-five at the Tennessee 30.

It would have been a fourth consecutive three-and-out.

Tannehill, though, pulled a Houdini and shook free. He threw 36 yards to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for the biggest play of the game to set up Jones’ touchdown.

Tannehill now has 271 yards passing and four touchdowns.