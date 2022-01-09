Kyle Pitts playing for Falcons; Marcus Davenport, Ryan Ramczyk are active for Saints

Getty Images

It appears Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will get a chance to break Mike Ditka’s rookie receiving yards record for a tight end. Pitts is active after being questionable with a hamstring injury.

He needs only 59 yards to top Ditka and set the NFL record.

The Falcons’ inactives are quarterback Josh Rosen, defensive lineman John Cominsky, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (back), receiver Frank Darby (shoulder), outside linebacker James Vaughters and defensive lineman Tyeler Davison.

The Saints will have defensive end Marcus Davenport (ankle) and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee). Both players were questionable. They will not have left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) or running back Mark Ingram (knee).

The team’s other inacitves are defensive back PJ Williams (ankle), cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder), receiver Kenny Stills and quarterback Ian Book.