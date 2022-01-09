Latavius Murray gives Ravens 10-3 lead with 46-yard touchdown

Getty Images

After a sloppy first half from both teams, the Ravens have started out the third quarter well against the Steelers.

On the fifth play from scrimmage, running back Latavius Murray took a handoff 46 yards for a touchdown. That score gave the Ravens a 10-3 lead.

It was his longest carry since 2014.

Murray now has 63 yards on four carries on Sunday to lead the team. Quarterback Tyler Huntley has eight carries for 45 yards and Devonta Freeman has five rushes for 21 yards.

Both the Ravens and Steelers still have a chance to make the postseason, especially because the Jaguars currently lead the Colts 16-3.