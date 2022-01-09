Lions, Anthony Lynn are expected to part ways after season finale

Getty Images

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is expected back for a second season and it looks like one of the top priorities on his to-do list is going to be hiring a new offensive coordinator.

Campbell hired Anthony Lynn to fill that role after he was hired early last year, but the fit did not prove to be a good one. Campbell took over offensive play-calling duties from Lynn during the season and NFL Media reports that the team is expected to relieve Lynn of his duties once their season finale against the Packers is in the books.

Lynn spent the last four seasons as the Chargers head coach and went 33-31 during his run with the AFC West team. They went 1-1 in their lone playoff appearance under Lynn.

Campbell said this week that he is undecided about how to handle play-calling in 2022 and the eventual replacement for Lynn will likely have a lot of bearing on the ultimate decision.