Lions hand Jaguars first overall pick in 2022 draft, beat Packers in season finale

The Packers had nothing to play for today in Detroit, having already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC. And the Lions had less than nothing to play for, knowing that a loss could help them secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Despite that, the Packers and Lions played an entertaining and competitive game.

In the end, the Lions held on for a 37-30 win.

Aaron Rodgers started the game and played the first half, completing 14 of 18 passes for 138 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Despite that, the Lions had a 17-13 halftime lead. tahnks to solid play from Jared Goff and a trick play touchdown.

Jordan Love played the second half and struggled at first, and the Lions scored another trick play touchdown and appeared to have the game in hand. But Love hit Josiah Deguara for a short pass that Deguara took 62 yards for a touchdown, and the Packers took a 30-27 lead in the fourth quarter.

But a D'Andre Swift touchdown run gave the Lions a 34-30 lead with 1:54 to play, and Love’s interception on the subsequent drive set up a field goal for the Lions in the final minute, while Love threw one more interception after that to end the game.

The win improves the Lions’ record to 3-13-1, and clinches the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The first overall pick, which would have been the Lions’ with a loss, will go to the Jaguars.

And the Packers will have a week off before hosting a playoff game.