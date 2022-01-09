Mac Jones: My play was “super embarassing” on Sunday

The Patriots snapped a two-game losing streak by routing the Jaguars in Week 17, but the regular season finale found them back on the wrong side of a final score.

Miami scored the first 17 points of the game and wound up 33-24 winners at home. Six of those 17 points came when Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard picked off Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and returned the ball 37 yards for a score.

Jones would wind up 20-of-30 for 261 yards and a touchdown to go with that interception, but he also lost a fumble and gave himself a scathing review when he took the podium for his postgame press conference.

“It’s super embarrassing, from my point, how I played,” Jones said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

The Patriots are waiting to find out if they are going to be in Cincinnati or Buffalo when Jones makes his postseason debut in the Wild Card round. Wherever they wind up, they’ll be looking for a cleaner performance from the first-round pick.

  2. He’s not wrong.

    The pick 6 and then the fumble was obviously a 14 point swing. Ever loss this year is simply NE making bizarre errors almost like they’re half asleep in those spots, handing games away.

    When you play down to the competition, that’s a bad sign. It shows some immaturity, but there are still plenty of vets on the team to avoid that from happening.

    Overall, a great rookie year, one of the league’s best ever, certainly better than Peyton Manning and numerous other QBs at their start of their careers, and he makes some simply gorgeous throws at times, but he’s still a rookie.

    He and the rest of the team will likely get bounced next week unless they can stop with the mindnumbing errors.

    I won’t get into the officiating, as that’s something Pats fans are well accustomed to. This just proves you can’t make such gaffes when you have opportunities on a silver platter.

    Oddly inconsistent team this year where it appeared before the Bye those things were behind them.

  3. If his play is “super embarrassing “ how does the Special Teams coach define his season? I’m not one to fire people, but he needs to go. I think this is the “clown show” Joe Judge was really talking about.

  4. Don’t feel too badly Mac. Everyone knows that the Patriots losing to the Colts, Bills and Dolphins is nothing more than just BB playing chess, folks!!!

  5. Rookie and the Pats are in the playoffs. We are proud of you. I bet money with a family member that the Pats are going to the SB. That’s after watching two games. I don’t have much money to throw around, mind. But I believe what I saw and seeing. Go Pats!!!

  7. I hope the Pats stick with Jones, in 5 years he may be a serviceable QB. Well, probably not.

  8. The underlying issue is that the Pats, despite their Free Agent haul STILL can’t stop the run. If I’m playing the Patriots, I’m cramming the run down their throat. They can’t stop it. Brutal. Maybe the two gap system needs some reconsideration? Because despite the upgrades in that area…. We stink!

  9. Mac has done some good things as a rookie, and winning 3 more games than last season, making the playoffs and having a young foundation for years to come is something I’m pleased with. That said, outside of the Cleveland and Jacksonville games, Mac was really inconsistent since the second time they played the Jets this year. He needs to cut down on the bad decisions if they want to win in the playoffs. Long term, he’ll have to improve his mechanics and get stronger in order to make more downfield, game changing throws.

  10. At this point BB and McDaniels need to let the kid sling it. It’s almost like they have him playing with a stick up his butt.

  14. Yeah you sucked but cmon kid we heard this kind of talk all season from Cant last year and it got old.

    Just learn from it put it behind you and get ready for next week.

  16. Embarrassing😅

    Wait until the playoffs start.

    That’s when you’ll really see embarrassing!!

  19. Ummm probably not a good time for the rookie QB to hit the wall that all rookies do … and right before the playoffs too … some half decent play calling and running game will take some pressure off the probable one and done as they await two tough opponents and frankly even making it this far was a bonus as this the second year of a multi year rebuild as we prepare to say goodbye to some long time serving vets … as after all only #12 can beat father time !! ….. ; )

    Today wasn’t his best game, that is for sure.

  24. Anyone notice all these QB’s seem to have “bad days” against the Dolphins? Maybe put 2 and 2 together here? Might be a common causation somewhere on this.

