Massive buyouts favor a return by Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, G.M. John Schneider

Things were looking grim for the Seahawks not long ago. A pair of wins to cap the season make it less of a disaster than it could have been, at 7-10. The question now becomes whether the first losing season in a decade will spark major changes.

The current thinking is that owner Jody Allen will stay the course. Helping the cause of coach Pete Carroll and G.M. John Schneider are massive buyouts that would apply if they are fired with multiple years remaining on their deals, both of which were extended within the past year or so. Carroll is believed to be one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL, with total compensation north of $15 million.

If, as it currently seems, they’ll be staying, the question then becomes whether they can persuade quarterback Russell Wilson to not ask for a trade. Last year, his discontent became obvious after a 12-4 season ended with a one-and-done playoff run. This year, his Week Five finger injury derailed the season for him and the team. In a strange sort of way, it may be easier to process and move on from a season that never got on track than one that seemed to be loaded with promise and potential.

Even if Wilson returns, there’s a clear year-to-year vibe — especially since he has only two years left on his current contract. Typically, he seeks an extension with one year left.