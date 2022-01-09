Matt Rhule: I’m going to coach until they tell me I’m not the coach

Getty Images

The Panthers lost 41-17 to the Buccaneers on Sunday and their season-ending seven-game losing streak left them with a 5-12 record on the year.

Head coach Matt Rhule’s mark over two years is now 10-23 and that’s led to speculation about the team making a coaching change. Word this week was that they plan to stay the course with Rhule for a third season, but a report from Jay Glazer of FOX indicated that may be up in the air pending his choice of an offensive coordinator.

There was no word from Rhule in either direction during a postgame press conference on Sunday. Rhule said that he’s spoken with team owner David Tepper about the future in general, but not about his job status in particular.

“I’m going to coach until they tell me I’m not the coach,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website.

Official word from the Panthers on Rhule’s status should come at some point this week and the task of finding better quarterback play will be crucial for whoever is leading the Panthers into next season.