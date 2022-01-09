Mike McCarthy: I’ve rested players and not rested players, we thought it was important to play

Getty Images

The Cowboys and Eagles both knew into Saturday night’s game that they were already in the playoffs, but they had different approaches, with Dallas playing its starters and Philadelphia resting most top players. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said after the game that he didn’t think resting players was the right move for his team.

“The rhythm and timing going into the playoffs, we talked about going that into the week,” McCarthy said. “I’ve rested players, I’ve not rested players, but we felt where we were as a team, first year in the playoffs, it was important for us to play.”

McCarthy did indicate that the Cowboys have done a bit of advance scouting on their potential first-round playoff opponents.

“We find out who we play tomorrow and the coaches have already done the forecasting work,” McCarthy said after the game. “We’ll be ready for the players on Monday.”

The Cowboys appear to have avoided any significant injuries to key players on Saturday night, and they’ll be good to go heading into the playoffs.