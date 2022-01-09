Mike Zimmer doesn’t want to talk about his future

Getty Images

It’s widely believed that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer won’t be back in 2022, after eight years with the team. He didn’t want to delve into the possibility after Sunday’s season-ending win over the Bears.

“Let’s not go there today,” Zimmer said, via ESPN.com. “You want to talk about it tomorrow, then let’s talk about it tomorrow. But this isn’t time to reflect [on] eight years.”

Arguably implicit in his response is the notion that he has reason to believe something will be happening between tonight and tomorrow. However, he said he hasn’t been told anything about his future.

“It’s not my choice,” Zimmer said. “It’s not my decision.”

The Vikings have plenty of talent. However, they’ve now missed the playoffs in two straight seasons. Indeed, they haven’t even been above .500 a single time in 2020 or 2021.